SALTASH United were knocked out of the Les Phillips Cup after a 2-1 home defeat to Helston Athletic at Waterways Stadium last night.
It was the same old story for the Ashes, with a failure to take their chances seeing them slip to their fifth successive one-goal defeat in all competitions.
Ashes might be third from bottom in the Western League Premier Division table, but they have only lost by one goal to the current top two in the division in the past three weeks, so they are not far away from being a very good team.
Jordan Duffey was by far the quieter of the two goalkeepers, and had little to do, but Helston defended pretty well and had that extra quality in front of goal, and made that count.
Saltash took a fifth-minute lead when Joe Preece's shot took a big deflection off a visiting defender, leaving Helston goalkeeper Kyle Moore stranded.
However, the Blues were level 16 minutes later when good work by former Ashes captain Dave Barker down the right set up ex-Torpoint Athletic midfielder Jake Smith for a great finish from the edge of the penalty area.
Ed Goodman and Reece Thomson had efforts easily dealt with by Moore in the first half, while Goodman again, Tom Badcott and Tom Huyton all came close to scoring for Saltash early in the second half before Helston got their second.
It followed a superb piece of work from substitute Curtis Damerell near the corner flag which enabled him to get in a perfect cross for Rikki Shepherd to send a header back across goal and into the far side of the net.
Thomson and Tylor Love-Holmes had further chances in the final 10 minutes to equalise, but it wasn't to be, and Helston march into the last eight, where they will be at home to Buckland Athletic on Tuesday, January 30.
In the other quarter-finals, Bridgwater United will be at home to Barnstaple Town, and Shepton Mallet will entertain Bitton or Wells, with the other tie still to be sorted out.