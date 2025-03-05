St Piran League Premier Division East round-up – Saturday, March 1
FOXHOLE Stars remain right in the title race after easing past Altarnun 4-0 on Saturday.
With leaders Saltash Borough and second-placed Saltash United Reserves having the afternoon off, the Stars moved to within eight points of top spot with three games in-hand with a clinical display that saw goals from Cam Bidgood, Chris Kilbey (2) and Joseph Stone.
The Nuns remain seven points clear of second bottom Gunnislake who were beaten 2-1 by visiting St Blazey.
Tommie Sweet put Gunni 1-0 up at the break, but second half efforts from Harry Hambly (54) and Ross Willcock (68) got the job done for the Green and Blacks.
With bottom side Launceston Reserves also not in action, St Austell Reserves moved two points clear of Gunnislake after a useful 0-0 draw at fifth-placed North Petherwin.
St Mawgan continued their fine form with an emphatic 6-0 hammering of visiting Torpoint Athletic Reserves.
The game was over as a contest at the break as the coastal club led 5-0 courtesy of Craig Allen (9 and 18), Oleksandr Bradbury (16) and Harrie Tilston (35 and 43), before Allen rounded off his hat-trick eight minutes from time.
Polperro moved to within a point of fifth after easing past out of form St Dominick 3-0 at Killigarth.
The Greens were 3-0 up at the break via Sam Lane (19), Tom Whitebrook (30) and Jed Whitebrook (44).
Millbrook Reserves played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with their visiting Sticker counterparts at Jenkins Park.
All four goals came after the restart as Joe Tilley’s double helped Sticker to a point despite efforts from Daniel Medlin and Harry Stacey.