South West Peninsula League Premier West – Saturday, February 15
AFTER a 5-0 defeat at Millbrook last Saturday, Launceston know they need a massive response when they visit fellow strugglers Bodmin Town tomorrow (3pm).
The Clarets went into last Saturday’s clash at Jenkins Park level with their hosts, but they slipped five points behind third bottom Camelford after a disastrous second half which saw them concede four times.
Neil Price’s men visit a Bodmin side who sit just six points above them.
Town have put together some decent results recently despite a 3-1 derby defeat at Wadebridge Town last Saturday, although the loss of Callum McGhee back to Western League Premier side St Blazey is a blow.
Millbrook have another winnable home clash when they welcome mid-table Sticker.
The Brook’s confidence will be sky high, particularly after winning three of their last six games to give themselves a good chance of survival.
If they win, and Camelford lose at title-chasing Liskeard Athletic, then they will end the day third bottom and depending on what happens at Bodmin, possibly 13th.
At the top of the table, Liskeard Athletic are now nine points off top spot following their 3-0 defeat at leaders Newquay last Saturday, and it is Camelford who provide the opposition at Lux Park.
Despite the gap they have two games in-hand and Newquay still to play at home on March 15, so remain firmly in the race, although Newquay’s goal difference of plus 48 compared to the Blues’ 28 is effectively another point.
Dobwalls are two points behind Liskeard with a game in-hand before their tough trip to Wendron United tomorrow.
When the Dingos visited Underlane in the FA Vase earlier in the season, the Dron ran out 5-0 winners.
But Dobwalls are a different proposition now as shown by their 1-0 victory at Newquay recently.
And already having played both of the top two twice, after Saturday they have a favourable run-in with plenty of games against sides in the bottom half.
Wendron returned to winning ways last Saturday with a 2-0 success over visiting Bude Town, and are battling it out with West Cornwall rivals Penzance and Callington Town to finish fourth.
But a victory tomorrow will see them move to within three points of Dobwalls.
Callington Town were edged out 2-1 by Dobwalls last Saturday and the Pastymen will hope to take their frustration out when they go to mid-table Truro City Reserves.Truro saw off out-of-form St Day 3-1 last time out and are a dangerous proposition on home turf.
The Devon/Cornwall derby between Holsworthy and Bude Town takes place at Upcott Field.
The Boxing Day clash was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, and since then both sides have enjoyed a decent time of it, as shown by the fact they sit in ninth and tenth respectively, Holsworthy two points clear on 26 with both having eight games remaining.
Bude make the short trip along the A3072 with the incentive of not only having the local bragging rights, but knowing they can leapfrog the Magpies who have picked up seven points from their last three games, a feat achieved without conceding a goal.
There is also one cup tie as Penzance welcome North Devon outfit Torridgeside in the SWPL League Cup quarter-final.
The Cornishmen beat Torridgeside’s big rivals Torrington 5-0 in the second round before seeing off Devon outfit Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police 2-0 in the last 16.
Torridgeside’s route has seen them knock out Bovey Tracey and SWPL Premier West promotion-hopefuls Liskeard Athletic, the latter 3-2.
SWPL Premier West (3pm): Bodmin Town v Launceston, Holsworthy v Bude Town, Liskeard Athletic v Camelford, Millbrook v Sticker, Truro City Reserves v Callington Town, Wendron United v Dobwalls.
SWPL League Cup quarter-final (3pm): Penzance v Torridgeside.