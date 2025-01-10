TRURO City Football Club tonight confirm it has received planning approval from Cornwall Council to increase covered facilities at the Truro City Stadium, writes Gareth Davies
The club proposes to install over 500 new seats, with this project allowing the club to create a family seating area, whilst increasing extra disabled seating and wheelchair provision.
Under these exciting plans, the current Eden Hot Tubs North Stand will be doubled in size, with the current terraced areas either side, pushed east and west respectively.
The current terraces, when moved to their new positions, will also be covered, adding further protection from the elements to supporters.
The club will be utilising the Premier League Stadium Fund to pay for the works, which will cost approximately £180,000. All clubs at National League South level have access to the fund of up to £250,000, every five years, to make ground improvements.
CAD Architects, one of the club’s many loyal sponsors, have managed the planning application and the club will assess fixture schedules and contractor availability, before a programme of works is devised and timescales set.
“The club has engaged closely with the fans on this project,” enthused Truro City’s stadium lead John Fabby. “We believe this delivers the supporters’ needs of providing the much needed additional covered seating, but also covered standing to allow for better zoning of the ground.
“Fans will now have covered accommodation for almost the full length of pitch on the north side of the ground
“The Truro City Stadium is already one of the most accessible grounds in non-league with its three, stand alone, disability toilets and a changing spaces toilet too. The extra provision of facilities for disabled fans will further improve their overall match day experience.
“The club would like to thank not only Cornwall Council but also Kenwin Parish Council for supporting the application.”
Meanwhile, Truro City’s executive chairman Eric Perez, added: “We are super pumped to reveal the club’s plans for ground improvements at the Truro City Stadium.
“This is another step on our journey towards the Football League and therefore making the TCS as spectator friendly as possible, is key to the club’s continued progression.”