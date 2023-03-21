TONIGHT'S Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final between Millbrook and Wendron United will go ahead as scheduled at Sticker's Burngullow Park (7.30pm).
Sticker's pitch is one of the best in terms of drainage in the county, and it has been passed fit for action this evening.
One-league-higher Millbrook go into the game off the back of a morale-boosting 4-1 home win over Cadbury Heath in the Western League Premier Division last Saturday.
Last season's beaten finalists Wendron, meanwhile, have not had a game since beating Sticker 4-0 in the league at Underlane on March 4.
The winners will meet Helston Athletic in the final on Easter Monday at a venue still to be confirmed.