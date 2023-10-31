THE draw has been made for the third round of the Cornwall Junior Cup which will be played on Saturday, November 18.
This stage can see teams from the east and west of the county face off against each other.
This competition is for teams in Division Two and below of the respective east and west divisions of the St Piran League structure, with several of the big hitters intact.
Pensilva, currently third in Division Two East, visit one-league lower Foxhole Stars Reserves, while fellow title rivals St Teath welcome Stithians from Division Two West.
Bude Town Reserves, well positioned to go for promotion from Division Three East, visit Castle Field to take on St Erme from Division Two West, while Bude’s neighbours Week St Mary will visit either Penryn Athletic Reserves or Falmouth Town Thirds if they get past Mevagissey in their second round tie this Saturday which has been postponed for the last fortnight.
North Hill, doing okay in Division Four East, have the toughest test possible if they can win at St Dennis Reserves, as their ‘reward’ will be a home clash with Division Two East leaders Lanivet Inn.
St Dominick Reserves are much improved in Division Three East in recent weeks.
They head to Camborne to take on Holmans Sports Club, while the Doms’ league rivals North Petherwin Reserves also head down the A30 as they visit Troon.
Draw: Dropship v Dobwalls Res; Holmans SC v St Dominick Res; St Dennis Res/North Hill v Lanivet Inn; Penzance Res/Mullion Thirds v RNAS Culdrose Reserves; St Teath v Stithians; Bodmin Town Res v St Ives Mariners; Tregony v Saltash United Thirds; Mawnan Res v Probus; Foxhole Stars Res v Pensilva; St Keverne/Carharrack v Perranwell Res; Penryn Athletic Res/Falmouth DC v Week St Mary/Mevagissey; St Erme v Bude Town Res; Troon v North Petherwin Res; Illogan RBL Res v Lanreath; Biscovey v Liskeard Athletic Thirds; St Just Res v Newlyn Titans.