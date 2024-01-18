DAWN Aberdeen is stepping down from her role as Chief Executive Officer of Cornwall FA at the end of March.
Dawn has been in post as CEO since her successful recruitment in October 2011. She had worked for the County FA for a number of years prior to this as Governance Manager and oversaw many important transitions during that time, including the significant change from time based to match-based discipline across the county.
The county office relocated from St Austell to Bodmin in late 2009. With the long-term absence of the then County Secretary, Dawn remained as Governance Manager whilst overseeing the relocation and deputising for the top role until being successfully recruited as CEO in 2011.
Her role as CEO has also seen vast changes during her tenure. From a very tenuous financial position to financial security enabling the County FA to strive for its own 3G facility-based headquarters which is now imminent.
She also strengthened all formal and legal compliance structures, culminating in recently being one of the first County FA’s to gain the County FA’s Code of Governance award and both the Foundation and Preliminary levels of Equality Standard for Sport.
Cornwall FA has become nationally recognised through The FA network as a high performing county with an exceptional staff team and an excellent reputation for being open, honest, respectful and communicative.
A Cornwall FA spokesperson said: "Dawn leaves the County FA in a great place to continue on its exciting progressive journey and to continue supporting the great Cornish football family of over 20,000 people.
"Feeling it is time to relinquish her role and spend more time away from a working environment, we sincerely wish her well, she has been a great ambassador for supporting the football community both locally and nationally."
Dawn commented: "I am very proud of what we have achieved as a small County FA during my tenure. This would not have been possible without the support and trust from the Board of Directors enabling me to lead and manage the strategic and operational business needs through many difficult times including significant funding cuts, restructures and COVID.
"I have always passionately believed in enabling ‘football for all’ and this could not have happened without an equally passionate, high-performing staff team and our whole football family to help deliver our objectives.
"I know the County FA will continue to thrive going forward and with our new four-year strategy planning underway everyone will strive to deliver the best outcomes for all participants in Cornwall."
The process to recruit Dawn’s successor will begin shortly.