The draw for the Cornwall County Cups will take place next Tuesday.
The ties for the Senior Cup semi-finals, Intermediate Cup semi-finals and Bond Timber Junior Cup quarter-finals will all be decided.
The teams remaining in the Senior Cup are Saltash United, Liskeard Athletic, Helston Athletic and Wendron United.
In the Intermediate Cup it is Foxhole Stars, St Dominick, Redruth United and Illogan RBL.
In the Junior Cup, the last eight are West Cornwall FC, Ludgvan, Falmouth DC, Troon, St Breward, Dropship FC, Holmans Sports Club and one of Gorran and Bude Town Reserves, who play on Saturday.
The draws will take place at 4:30pm, live on the Cornwall FA's Facebook channel.