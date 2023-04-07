THE 2022/23 season of the Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup, in partnership with England Football, is successfully underway, with Cornwall crowning eight as the winners of their county finals competition.
The following teams were crowned champions and have earned the right to represent Cornwall in the regional finals of the competition, later this spring.
U10 mixed - Newquay; U10 girls – Argyle Community Trust; U12 mixed – Truro City; U12 girls – St Agnes; U14 mixed – St Agnes; U14 girls – Pool JFC; U16 mixed - Goonhavern; U16 girls - Charlestown.
In total, Cornwall saw 80 teams participate in this year’s competition, including Saltash, St Blazey, Holsworthy, St Cleer & Liskeard, Bodmin, Charlestown, Southgate, Morwenstow and Torpoint.