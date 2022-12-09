The cold weather has played havoc with today's sporting programme, with a whole host of matches called off due to frozen pitches.
In the Toolstation Western League, the matches between Keynsham Town and Saltash United, Shepton Mallet and Torpoint Athletic, and Cadbury Heath and Millbrook have all been postponed.
In the South West Peninsula League, Callington Town’s trip up to the North Cornwall coast to take on fifth-placed Bude Town is off, as are Liskeard Athletic’s home clash with St Dennis, Bodmin Town's home game with Dobwalls, and Launceston's match with Camelford.
In Premier East, Holsworthy against Dartmouth is also off.
The only games to survive in the SWPL as of 1.30pm on Saturday are:
Walter C Parson Cup – Bovey Tracey v Cullompton (2.30)
Premier East – Newton Spurs v Crediton (2.30), Sidmouth v Brixham (3pm), Teignmouth v Plymouth Marjon (2.15).
Rugby has also been hit, with Saltash's Tribute Counties Two Cornwall trip to Helston Athletic called off due to a frozen pitch, but Liskeard-Looe's home game with Newquay Hornets is still on amazingly, despite the football pitch the other side of the hedge being frozen!