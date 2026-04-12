PLYMOUTH Argyle remain in the play-off race despite a dramatic 2-2 Devon derby draw with Exeter City, but head coach Tom Cleverley admits his side are making life harder than it needs to be.
Malachi Boateng’s late equaliser rescued a point for the Pilgrims after a chaotic finale at Home Park, where three goals in the final 11 minutes denied City a first league double over their rivals in a decade.
Argyle had controlled much of a goalless first half, with Boateng, Owen Oseni and Alex Mitchell all going close, but fell behind early in the second period when Reece Cole finished smartly from close range.
The game exploded into life late on. Lorent Tolaj levelled with a close-range header before Jayden Wareham’s deflected strike in the 84th minute put the Grecians back in front.
However, Boateng bundled home five minutes later to ensure the spoils were shared.
The result does little to advance either side’s ambitions – Argyle chasing a top-six finish and City battling to avoid relegation.
“We’ve dropped two points and it wasn’t anywhere near our best, but we haven’t completely lost momentum,” he said. “We’ve jolted it a little bit, but nine points from 12 still puts us in a strong position. The margin for error is smaller now, but we’re still very much in it.”
Cleverley pointed to the resilience his squad has shown throughout a challenging campaign but admitted one final hurdle remains.
“This group has overcome a lot – away form, conceding too many goals, struggling when going behind. We’ve ticked a lot of boxes,” he added. “The one we haven’t is delivering in that game that takes us into the top six.
“If that moment comes on the last day [at Northampton], then so be it – but we are making it a little bit more difficult for ourselves.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.