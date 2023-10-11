LISKEARD Athletic moved to the top of the South West Peninsula League Premier West table with another classy 5-0 win at Camelford last night.
They are level on points with second-place St Austell, but they have played two fewer games and have a far superior goal difference.
The Blues are averaging five goals a game this season, and that was what they achieved at Trefrew Park on a magnificent snooker table surface that suited their slick passing game down to the ground.
They totally dominated the opening half an hour, and led 3-0 after that period.
They took the lead with a third-minute goal from Mike Smith after a superb free-kick routine involving Max Gilbert and Harry Jeffery, and Smith added a second from the spot after referee Will Annear awarded a rather soft penalty for a foul on the striker.
Smith then turned provider for Max Gilbert to score after 30 minutes, after the midfielder's initial shot had been blocked.
A wonderful strike by Camelford's Connor Sturdy came back off an upright just before half-time as the hosts came more into the game.
It was not until the 73rd minute – as the fog came down – that Liskeard got a fourth through Ruben Kane, and young substitute Will Larsen completed the scoring in the fourth minute of injury time.
Full, report, reaction and pictures in next week's Cornish Times, Cornish and Devon Post, and Voice newspapers.