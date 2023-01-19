Adam Carter hit a hat-trick as Saltash United secured their place in the Cornwall Senior Cup semi-finals with a 5-4 victory over Wadebridge Town last night in a thrilling match at the Waterways Stadium.
One-league-lower Wadebridge went into the game as some people's favourites, given the recent form of both teams, but they found themselves trailing 2-0 after only 17 minutes, through goals from Harrison Davis and man of the match Carter.
However, only eight minutes later, SWPL Premier West side Wadebridge were on level terms at 2-2 after goals from Tom Shepherd and an Aaron Dilley free-kick.
Saltash skipper Dave Barker put his side back in front with a 31st-minute penalty, but the Bridgers reached the end of an incredible first half with their noses in front after two goals in two minutes, from Jacob Rowe and Shepherd again, to make it 4-3 to the visitors at the break.
The Ashes missed a second-half penalty and they looked like they were heading out of the competition until Carter popped up with goals in the 83rd and 87th minutes to send the Ashes through.
They join Liskeard Athletic, Helston Athletic and Wendron United - 2-0 extra-time winners at Penzance last night – in a very tasty-looking last four.
