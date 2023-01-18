Liskeard Athletic captain Dylan Peel scored twice as the Blues booked their place in the Cornwall Senior Cup semi-finals with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at a freezing cold Millbrook last night.
One-league-higher Millbrook took a seventh-minute lead with a goal on the counter-attack. Sam Cox produced a great run and cross that was finished at the far post by Tylor Love-Holmes.
But Liskeard, boosted by the inclusion of Sam Borthwick in goal, Ryan Richards in attack and Stuart Bowker on the bench, levelled matters in the 39th minute. Harry Jeffery's excellent outswinging free-kick was met by centre-back Peel, whose header looped over goalkeeper Chris Wearing and went in off the far post.
It was a close contest on a bobbly pitch, made worse by hail and light snow that fell on the surface during the half-time interval and early in the second period.
The Blues were indebted to several fine saves from Borthwick, but they sealed victory with a goal three minutes from time. A Jarrad Woods corner from the left found its way through a crowded goalmouth, and Peel was there at the back post to fire home into the far corner of the net.
Liskeard join Helston Athletic in the last four, while the semi-final line-up should be completed tonight, weather permitting.
Toolstation Western League Premier Division leaders Saltash United face a tough home game against in-form SWPL Premier West side Wadebridge Town at Waterways Stadium (7.30pm), while Penzance play host to Premier West leaders Wendron United (7.30pm), with the game declared on after a pitch inspection this morning.
See next week's Cornish Times for a full report and reaction from both camps from the Millbrook-Liskeard game.