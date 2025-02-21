SWPL Premier West preview – Saturday, February 22
BODMIN Town and Camelford are both sat in the bottom four and meet in a huge clash tomorrow (3pm).
Just 12 miles separate the two towns but a win for either will go a long way towards another season at Step Six.
However, it is the Camels who have been given a helping hand by being awarded home advantage due to ongoing problems at Priory Park.
Both have nine games remaining with Town just a point ahead, while ever-improving Millbrook and bottom side Launceston will hope to play catch up.
When the two sides met in August, they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.
Camelford have a tough run-in with a double-header with Liskeard and games against Wendron and Dobwalls to come, so know they need to pick up reward from their next three fixtures which also see them face St Day and Launceston.
The Brook are at a disadvantage in that they are a point behind the Camels having played three more times, while Launceston, who have eight games to go are struggling for form.
But, with a favourable fixture list to come, including six matches at Pennygillam, they could very well put together a good end to the season like last year.
The Clarets have tomorrow off before next weekend’s massive rematch with Millbrook who won the first fixture 13 days ago 5-0, while the Brook have a tough ask when title outsiders Dobwalls come to Jenkins Park for a South East Cornwall derby.
At the top, Newquay are in pole position to secure Western League football next term.
The Peppermints have amassed 58 points from 23 games and sit nine points clear of Liskeard Athletic.
The Blues do, however, have two games in-hand and a home clash with Newquay to come on March 15, so are still right in contention, as are Dobwalls who are two behind Liskeard with a game in-hand on them.
Newquay and Liskeard are both on their travels at out of form St Day and mid-table Sticker respectively.
Wendron United, Penzance and Callington Town are locked in a battle to finish in the top four.
The Dron are currently on 41 points from 21 games, which is the same as Penzance who have played twice more.
Callington, who welcome seventh-placed Wadebridge Town, are on 34 points but have played just 18 times.
Wendron host in-form Holsworthy who have picked up seven points from their last three games without conceding a goal, while mid-table Bude Town are the visitors to Penlee Park.
Eight-placed Truro City Reserves are the other side along with Launceston to have the day off.
Fixtures (3pm): Bodmin Town v Camelford (played at Camelford), Callington Town v Wadebridge Town, Millbrook v Dobwalls, Penzance v Bude Town, St Day v Newquay, Sticker v Liskeard Athletic, Wendron United v Holsworthy.