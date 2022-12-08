Callington Town have signed defender/goalkeeper Jordan Stidson from South West Peninsula League Premier West rivals Dobwalls.
Stidson made his debut for Cally in their impressive 4-3 victory over title-chasing Liskeard Athletic at Marshfield Parc on Saturday, coming off the bench at half-time.
Callington assistant manager Paul Edwards said: “I have known Jordan for a long time, I had him as a 15-16-year-old at Plymstock, and he is a fantastic goalkeeper as well.
“He gives everything, and we need a centre-half at the minute as we have got a few injuries.”