MATT Butcher has left Plymouth Argyle to join EFL League One side Wycombe Wanderers.
The Pilgrims and the player mutually agreed to cancel his contract to allow him to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.
The 26-year-old made 66 appearances for Argyle after joining in the summer of 2022. He played 40 times, making 31 starts, in the Pilgrims’ 2022-23 title-winning season.
Butcher’s three goals for Argyle all came in that season. He scored the opening goals in wins at Oxford United and Accrington Stanley, and the only goal in a vital 1-0 victory at Exeter City in April.
Butcher posted on X: "It was a season I’ll never forget, it was a pleasure representing the club and being around the people involved in it. All the best for the future."