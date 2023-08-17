DANE Bunney has resigned as manager of Bodmin Town, 10 months after taking over the role.
Town finished in 12th place in the South West Peninsula League Premier West table last season, but with new investment arriving at the club during the summer, and a whole host of new signings, they had been hoping for a much higher finish this time around.
They had won one, drawn one and lost two of their opening four matches this term to currently leave them sitting in eighth position, with Bunney's last game in charge the 4-2 defeat at Dobwalls last night.
Bunney said: "It’s with a heavy heart that tonight’s game away to Dobwalls was my last as Bodmin Town manager.
"I informed the club on Tuesday night (24 hours before tonight’s game) that for personal reasons I had to step down.
"Some things are bigger than football and I have recently arrived at the point where my family life has to come first.
"I have been involved in local football in a managerial capacity for 12 years and I’m now at the point where, when I’m at football, I’m just simply thinking about being somewhere else.
"Bodmin Town FC and the players deserve more than if I can’t give my all.
"I’d like to thank Nick and the rest of the committee, Neil (Mansfield), Shaun (Vincent), and, of course, the players for their efforts.
"Of course, I’d rather have gone off the back of a better result but I’m sure if the players stick together they will kick-start their season."