SALTASH United saw their three-game winning streak in the Jewson Western League come to an end as they were defeated 1-0 by visiting Ivybridge Town on Tuesday night.
Ollie Aplin’s second half effort proved the difference in a keenly-contested Devon/Cornwall derby played in miserable conditions at Kimberley Stadium.
Having come into the contest on the back of victories over Torpoint Athletic, St Austell and a 12-1 thumping of Welton Rovers, confidence was high amongst Macca Brown’s side, which showed two changes from last time out.
Tom Huyton and Eli Evans came into the starting line-up with Aaron Goulty and Kieran O’Melia the men to make way.
It was, however, the visitors who started the brighter, Owen Pritchard bringing the best out of Tyler Coombes in the home goal with a shot that the Saltash goalkeeper did well to turn around his right post.
Pritchard threatened again just before the break, whilst at the other end Deacon Thomson brought the best out of Jordan Duffey with a speculative effort just after the break.
Ivybridge, though, continued to look the more threatening and it came as no surprise when they broke the deadlock, just past the hour mark, when a cross from Pritchard was met by Aplin.
Although his initial was stopped by Coombes, he was able to lap up the rebound and net from just a few yards out.
Ashes boss Brown turned to his bench in a bid to find a way back into the contest and the fresh legs certainly had an impact. Joe Preece was particularly lively up front, but sadly they were unable to find the finishing touch.
Skipper Tom Payne had two good opportunities to hit the target with free-kicks, but both times he cannoned his effort into the wall and Ivybridge were able to clear the danger.
Saltash United: Tyler Coombes, Tom Badcott, Alfie Wotton, Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Finley Wilkes, Tom Payne (capt), Tom Huyton, Rikki Shepherd, Eli Evans, Deacon Thomson. Substitutes: Jack Kelsey, Laurence Murray, Joe Preece, Jack Jefford, Jack Wood.
Ivybridge Town: Jordan Duffey, Curtis Legrice, Jake Lane, Jordan Powell, Scott Pocock, Harry Jeffrey, Connor Rush, Rio Daly, Jacob Smelt, Ollie Alpin, Owen Pritchard. Substitutes: Chris Wright, Sean Thompson, Jake Miller, Rhys McShane, David Moore.