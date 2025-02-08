SALTASH United manager Macca Brown described his side’s 5-0 Jewson Western League victory over visiting Bridgwater United as simply ‘outstanding’.
The Ashes produced arguably their best showing of the season at Kimberley Stadium to jump ahead of their rivals on goal difference and into 13th place.
Although there was little between the two sides in the initial exchanges, which were somewhat frantic in the extreme, once the hosts got themselves in front on seven minutes, Finley Wilkes rifling home a Rikki Shepherd cross from the right, it provided the launchpad from which Brown’s side could literally take off.
They did, however, have to survive an immediate threat from Bridgwater’s Dylan Tate, who slammed the ball against the ball from the restart, but that would be their best chance all afternoon.
Instead, it was Saltash who looked the more dangerous, doubling their lead when Ben Goulty met skipper Tom Payne’s sumptuous free-kick from the left to bury a powerful header past Liam Kingston in the Bridgwater goal.
It was no more than Saltash deserved for their efforts, but as half time approached, they added a third, when a sliding Hayden Greening was able to net from a corner.
Up against it, Bridgwater knew they needed to come out firing after the break, but Saltash were certainly wise to their tactics, absorbing the early threat with ease, before then turning defence into attack themselves.
It was, though, the Ashes who would add to their tally, midfielder Jack Wood smashing home a fourth just past the hour mark, before Shepherd put the seal on proceedings with a crafty lob over the advancing Kingston just minutes later.
“I thought we were outstanding,” said Brown at the final whistle. “Early on I was little concerned about the midfield, especially as we had a few young guys in there, but once we sent the ball in behind them that first time, I knew we could hurt them and that’s how we got the goal.
“Rikki did well down the line and it was his cross that fell nicely to Wilkesy. That was the spark we needed and from there on, we just grew and grew.”
The victory – a fourth in five games for Brown’s side – was yet more evidence of how Saltash have started to click since the turn of the New Year.
“We’re a young team, but we’re starting to see that growth at last,” added Brown. “We know we need to be patient and go through experiences, good and bad, like we’ve had this season. You can see, though, the boys are learning and they’re getting better each week.
“If we can hit the levels we hit today every week, then we’re a proper football team. The challenge, however, is getting that consistency into your game.”
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes, Freddie Toulcher, Alfie Wotton (Nick Salop 84), Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Finley Wilkes, Kieran O’Melia (Tom Huyton 74), Jack Wood, Rikki Shepherd (Aaron Goulty 81), Tom Payne (capt), Joe Preece (Deacon Thomson 63). Substitute (not used): Lee Britchford.
BRIDGWATER UNITED: Liam Kingston, Shomari Sengor, Jake Llewellyn, Mark Armstrong (capt), Rob Farkins (Kieran Ireland 34), Wes Jenkins (Riley Willis 58), Morgan Williams, Preston Hopwood, Jack Taylor, Dylan Tate, Hayden Chambers (Michael Duffy 53). Substitutes (not used): Brad Pfupa, Noah Brown.
Referee: Steve Annis
Attendance: 169