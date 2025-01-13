SALTASH United manager Macca Brown admits Rikki Shepherd’s record-breaking seven-goal haul will ‘take some beating’ after the Ashes thrashed bottom side Welton Rovers 12-1 on Saturday in the Western League Premier Division.
After Kieran O’Melia gave them a seventh minute lead, Shepherd scored three in eight minutes up to the half hour mark before Tom Payne (30) and Shepherd (35) made it 6-0.
Welton held out until the 79th minute when Shepherd notched his fifth but five more came before the end via Fin Wilkes (81), Shepherd (82), an own goal (83), Eli Evans (90) and Shepherd (90+3).
Remarkably there was still time for Welton to score themselves in the 88th minute.
Reflecting on a remarkable afternoon, Brown said: “We were outstanding in the first half. Welton have struggled this season as everyone knows, but we only beat them 4-0 a month ago, so I think the lads deserve huge credit for the clinical nature of their attacking play.
“I actually thought Welton were more organised than our last game but we showed great quality in the final third which we lacked last time out, and there was more structure to our play which meant the team flourished rather than individuals.
“To go in six up at the break was deserved, and the message them was to keep the levels high and not become arrogant and we came out and continued to play well.
“They went down to 10 men shortly after half time and it was a moment of madness from their player, but he seemed to be wired in like that from the first minute.
“He caught Deacon (Thomson) with a bad elbow and it seemed to be only a matter of time before he did something stupid, everyone saw it coming.”
Welton held out for 34 minutes of the second half before a goal-laden end.
Brown added: “The second half wasn’t as straightforward, we dominated the game but Welton defended well and their goalkeeper was superb. He was on loan from Bristol City I believe and you could tell he had a lot of quality about him.
“But as the game wore on our quality shone through and we added to the scoreline late on.”
Of Shepherd’s haul, Brown said: “Rikki was clinical. Seven goals is fantastic and he also had two disallowed.
“His job in this team is to score goals, but he can only do that if the team around him give him the opportunity to do that, and they certainly did, his strike partner Deacon especially who set up five of his goals.
“One of the best things about being at a club like Saltash United is they care about their history and their club records as you can see from the club’s social media where it’s fabulous history is celebrated a lot.
“And Rikki’s name will go into the club’s record books I’m sure with the most goals in a game and he should be proud of that.
“Some top strikers in the local game have represented this club in good teams and I’m sure Rikki’s name will be in the record books for a few years to come after that display because it’ll take some beating.”
Saltash are next in action when they welcome Ivybridge Town on Tuesday, January 21 (7.30pm).