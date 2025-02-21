SALTASH United boss Macca Brown wants his side to ‘continue to show our qualities’ as they look to continue their fine form at play-off chasing Barnstaple Town tomorrow (3pm).
The Ashes have improved dramatically in recent times, winning five of their last six matches, to move up to 11th in the Western League Premier Division table.
But like managers often do, Brown feels like they could, and perhaps should, be even better off.
He said: “We’ve been on a good run since before Christmas and we’ve managed to show some consistency and I think that has come with finding the right balance in the team.
“A few players left the club and I think the mentality is much better now, but the squad still isn’t too big so when we miss a few players which happens in non league football, it still presents a challenge.
“Despite the good run of victories, I still find myself frustrated at losing in the last minute at Portishead - and to the odd goal against Ivybridge within that run as well.”
Changes in the starting XI during January and February have been at a premium and Brown admits it’s no coincidence the results have followed.
“That’s the biggest challenge of this level, managing the players who are unavailable,” he added. “As they say, the best ability is availability and rarely are we in a position where we can name the same side two games running.
“We’ve been able to keep the core of the squad consistent in the last month and it has certainly helped, but there’s also no doubt it’s been a squad effort.”
While it’s probably a case of trying to reach the top half in their final eight games, Brown has mixed feelings, particularly following the return from injury of free-scoring frontman Rikki Shepherd.
He said: “We just have to continue focusing on the next game really. It’s boring to say that, but that’s the way of the footballing world.
“We are only nine points off the play-off places, and it does make me think if we hadn’t lost Rikki for the first five months of the season, where we would be as he certainly would have scored us goals to win more games. That said, there’s nothing we can do about that now.
“I think there’s a bigger picture for the rest of the season with Simon coming in as chairman, and I think the club can start thinking about its plans for next season now, but for us as a team it’s just about Barnstaple on Saturday.”
Barnstaple have slipped up a bit recently, but Brown is playing it cool.
He said: “I just want to see more of the same, success leaves clues and we’ve been having that in recent weeks so we have to acknowledge why and continue showing those qualities.
“It’s a tough away game, so we have to be prepared and embrace the game it’ll be, the weather will play a part and the pitches are difficult at the moment so we have to take that into account.”