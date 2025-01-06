SALTASH United boss Macca Brown admits ‘it wasn’t the end of the world’ to see their home clash with promotion-chasing Clevedon Town called off on Saturday.
Cold temperatures meant the area of the pitch underneath the grandstand – which doesn’t get sunlight – was frozen, meaning the Somerset club were spared the trip down the M5 and A38.
However it meant the Ashes who beat ten-man Torpoint Athletic on Boxing Day before romping to a 4-1 success at St Austell on New Year’s Day, were unable to build on their momentum.
But Brown admits it could be a blessing in disguise.
He said: “Yes of course when you’re winning games you don’t want them to stop coming, regardless of the opponents.
“To be honest, though, we exerted a lot of energy on New Year’s Day given the conditions we had to play in, and I don’t think it would have been too different on Saturday had the game gone ahead, so sometimes it’s not always the end of the world when some games can’t be played.
“Clevedon would have been going into the game fresh after no game on New Year’s Day, so there would have been an advantage there, and although we would have been confident going into the game, it would have been more of a blow if we didn’t have the game just three days before.”
Saltash have 30 points from 26 games so far this term, and although the season has been mixed by their standards, the former Millbrook boss hopes they can push towards the top half, even if they have played more games than those around them.
He said: “The players set some different goals at the start of the season which also had external factors in mind, and I still we are within touching distance of our bare minimum goal, so I’m sure the lads will want to make sure we can hit that.
“For me, I don’t worry too much about outcome-based goals even though I think they are important, I just want to see the team continue to improve and show some consistency in the last 12 games.
“The signs are there as we’ve been excellent in the last four or five games and we finished the season really well last season, so I hope we can do the same again.”
The Ashes will expect to add to their tally this weekend when bottom side Welton Rovers arrive in South East Cornwall.
The Somerset outfit have lost all 25 games after a nightmare summer, and have a goal difference of minus 116, but Brown isn’t counting his chickens.
He said: “We are looking forward to it. I hope the weather holds up and we can play the game.
“It was a tough game up there last month (the Ashes won 4-0) and they didn’t make it easy for us, so it will be no different on Saturday I’m sure. But we are going into the game confident and with the hope of winning the game.”
Saltash supporters have also found out the date for their home clash with Ivybridge which was called off recently.
The Bridgers, who recently signed goalkeeper Jordan Duffey from the Ashes, will visit Kimberley Stadium on Tuesday, January 21 with a 7.30pm kick-off.
Saltash’s neighbours Torpoint Athletic, who weren’t due to play on Saturday anyway, return to action this weekend when they welcome ninth-placed Paulton Rovers to The Mill (3pm).
The Point, who are second bottom, are a point behind St Blazey, who were beaten 4-1 at promotion-chasing Portishead Town on Saturday (3pm).
Both sides have 15 games to save themselves in the Western League Premier Division.