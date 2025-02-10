By Kevin Marriott
SWPL PREMIER WEST ROUND-UP – SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
MILLBROOK moved three points clear of Launceston at the bottom of the table after beating the Clarets 5-0 at Jenkins Park on Saturday.
Jack Smart and Louis Wilson scored two apiece and the other goal was added by Josh Payn late in the game.
Smart’s 40th minute strike was the only goal of a tense first half but the home side went on to dominate after the break as Wilson doubled their lead five minutes in.
Launceston then had Liam Parnell sent off for a foul which led to a penalty and Smart made no mistake from the spot to make it 3-0.
Millbrook completed the rout with goals from Wilson and Payn.
Wendron United moved up to fourth place with a 2-0 victory over Bude Town.
Ryan Reeve opened the scoring in the 26th minute and it took until the 84th minute for Wendron, who needed some good saves from Zach Telling, to cement the win with Reeve again on target.
Kyle Flew helped himself to a couple of goals as Wadebridge Town beat local rivals Bodmin Town 3-1 at Bodieve Park.
The Bridgers made a great start with Jacob Smale firing them ahead in the 13th minute and when Flew doubled their lead in first half injury time the home side looked secure.
Bodmin hit back nine minutes into the second half through Harry Probyn, but Wadebridge restored their two-goal advantage within three minutes as Flew struck again.
Rhys Simmonds scored two second half goals as Truro City Reserves beat St Day in front of a crowd of 447 to move up to seventh.
Alfie Flack opened the scoring for City after 23 minutes but Joe Cooper fired St Day level three minutes into the second half.
The visitors were only level for six minutes, however, as Simmonds restored City’s lead and he made it 3-1 with 20 minutes to go.
Haiden Chapman looked to have given Sticker all three points with a 65th minute strike, but Camelford skipper Sam Wade equalised after Mark Gusterson’s penalty had been kept out by Ethan Elwell. The point moved the Camels five points ahead of Launceston.
Elsewhere, Holsworthy and Penzance battled to a 0-0 draw at Upcott Field.