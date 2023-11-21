BRIDGWATER United owner Ian Davis astonishingly sacked manager Dave Pearse in The Mill clubhouse straight after their 2-1 defeat at Torpoint Athletic on Saturday.
Bridge went into the game as leaders of the Western League Premier Division, and lost top spot to Helston Athletic after the loss.
In a club statement issued on Monday night, Bridgwater said: “After seven years as player-manager/manager (two years’ COVID break), the club has not achieved promotion.
“This season results so far have been good but not great. The three losses costing the club nine points and over £10k in costs are not acceptable to our new owner Ian Davis.
“Ian is a very keen football supporter and wants the club to be promoted and has made this decision with a heavy heart but feels it’s very necessary that new blood is introduced to the club to give it the push it currently needs.
“Ian has invested a considerable amount to get the club clear of debt and has improved the grounds and the facilities and only wants what’s best for the club.
“It’s all about the club, not any one person.”
Bridge have promoted Pearse’s assistant Andy Llewellyn to be the new boss.
A club statement said: "Andy brings a wealth of Football League experience, having made over 300 career appearances for Bristol City as well as short spells at Exeter City and Hereford United.
"Supporters might be familiar with Andy as he’s the father of current vice-captain Jake Llewellyn and midfielder Tom Llewellyn. Andy’s job will be to pull back the nine-point loses from our trips down south and get us back on the promotion path. "Our chairman Ian Davis says 'it’s time for some new blood and I believe Andy is the right person for the job'."