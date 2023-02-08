Bridgwater United closed the gap on Toolstation Western League Premier Division leaders Saltash United with a convincing 5-1 victory over Torpoint Athletic at The Mill last night.
Bridgwater took a seventh-minute lead when a cross from the right deflected over Point goalkeeper Jason Peters off a home defender, and two more goals, after 27 and 44 minutes from Conor Hartley and Mark Armstrong respectively, made it 3-0 to the visitors at the break.
Point pulled a goal back in the 54th minute through Tom Bath after the hosts had hit the post.
But Bridgwater finished strongly with further goals after 66 and 73 minutes, both by Jack Thorne.
The win moved Bridgwater up to second place in the table, four points behind Saltash but with a game in hand.