MOUSEHOLE striker Jack Bray-Evans has signed for one-league-higher Plymouth Parkway.
The former Falmouth Town marksman has moved to a Parkway side who are currently sitting in the Southern League Premier South relegation zone.
"All the best for the rest of the season."
Meanwhile, Helston Athletic have signed left-back/left-wing-back Callum Martindale.
Former Saltash United defender Martindale was announced as a new signing by Helston at the start of the season but had a change of mind and joined their Western League Premier Division rivals Buckland Athletic without playing a match.
He recently left Homers Heath and signed for Torpoint Athletic, but he is now heading back to Helston.
The Blues said: "Callum has set the standard for the left-back/left-wing-back position over recent seasons.
"He joins us at a pivotal time of the season and will be a part of the squad to face St Blazey tomorrow."