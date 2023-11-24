MOUSEHOLE striker Jack Bray-Evans has signed for one-league-higher Plymouth Parkway.

The former Falmouth Town marksman has moved to a Parkway side who are currently sitting in the Southern League Premier South relegation zone.

Bray-Evans posted a message on social media, saying: "Just want to say a massive personal thank you to the coaches, players and everyone behind the scenes at Mousehole AFC, who make the club what it is, a first class group of people.

"All the best for the rest of the season."

Meanwhile, Helston Athletic have signed left-back/left-wing-back Callum Martindale.

Former Saltash United defender Martindale was announced as a new signing by Helston at the start of the season but had a change of mind and joined their Western League Premier Division rivals Buckland Athletic without playing a match.

He recently left Homers Heath and signed for Torpoint Athletic, but he is now heading back to Helston.

The Blues said: "Callum has set the standard for the left-back/left-wing-back position over recent seasons.

"He joins us at a pivotal time of the season and will be a part of the squad to face St Blazey tomorrow."