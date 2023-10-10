BODMIN Town's home South West Peninsula League Premier West game with Dobwalls tomorrow evening has been postponed due to an issue with the floodlights at Priory Park.
League secretary Phil Hiscox said: "I have been informed this morning that half of the lights at Bodmin Town are out and repairs, whilst planned, will not be made in time for tomorrow night's game."
The match will now take place on Saturday, March 9, with a 3pm kick-off.
Bodmin's next match is away to St Austell in the Walter C Parson Cup second round on Saturday, with Dobwalls travelling to Teignmouth the same day, both with 3pm kick-offs.