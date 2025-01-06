SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Bodmin Town 2 Bude Town 4
SECOND half goals from Caleb Tallis and Harry Probyn weren’t enough as Bodmin Town were beaten 4-2 by mid-table Bude Town at Priory Park.
Town were looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Launceston and Dobwalls to round off 2024, and welcomed back skipper James Baker at the heart of the back four, while Joe Munday was recalled up front.
On an incredibly cold, blustery day, Bude showed their early intentions as Jake Woodland hit the bar before home keeper Ollie Sidey denied the lively Aaron Hart.
Bodmin had a big chance when the ball dropped at a player three yards out, but he could only place his shot straight at Ty Rowe in the Seasiders goal.
That miss looked even worse on the stroke of half-time as although Sidey saved from Aaron White, strike partner Dylan Morgan was on hand to do the rest.
Bude doubled their lead on 59 minutes.
Sidey’s loose pass found White 45 yards out and he put it back with interest into the far left corner.
White added a second two minutes later when he slid in at the far post.
Bodmin boss Simon Minett then changed shape and they scored twice in 15 minutes to set up a thrilling finale.
The first came via a set piece on 63 which was put in by sub Caleb Tallis before Harry Probyn beat Rowe after the visitors failed to clear their lines.
But Sidey spilled Woodland’s cross which allowed Woodland to ram the ball home with three minutes of normal time remaining.
BODMIN TOWN: Ollie Sidey; Cameron Copp, Tom Manuel, James Baker (capt), Tyler Jones; Sam Cox, Callum McGhee, Theo Robinson, Sam Eccleston; Harry Probyn, Joe Munday. Subs: Caleb Talliss, Callum Thomas, Ollie Miller, Olly Brown.
Bodmin Town man of the match: Sam Eccleston.