BODMIN Town manager Dane Bunney has taken his summer signing spree to 12 with two more additions to his squad.
He has brought in former Dobwalls central defender/goalkeeper Jordan Stidson from Callington Town, and 21-year-old defender Dylan Peters.
Peters previously played for Bodmin aged 17, and he returns to the club after a spell with Marjon last season.
Three members of last season's squad have also left Priory Park – defenders Sam Hepworth and Ryan Fuller, and midfielder Adam Beardsmore.
The club said: "We thank them for their efforts and wish them well for the season."