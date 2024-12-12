BODMIN Town boss Simon Minett admits his side need to be ‘more consistent’ as they prepare for a crucial run of fixtures in SWPL Premier West.
The Priory Park outfit have had a mixed time of it so far this term, a fact certainly not lost on the former St Dennis boss.
He said: “The season so far reminds me of many of my school reports – ‘Could do better’.
“We have been really good in some games, shown some real potential and played some decent football, but have been far too inconsistent with it unfortunately.”
While the league has been up and down, Town enjoyed a fine run in the FA Vase as they saw off neighbours Wadebridge Town from the same division, plus Hellenic Premier League side Lydney Town 3-2.
However, their hopes of progressing past the first round proper were ended by Wells City who ran out 5-2 winners in mid-Cornwall.
Minnett reflected: “I was really happy with how we did in the Vase, being the last remaining team from our league is something we can be proud of.
“Unfortunately we were well under par in the Wells game which I felt was a winnable, but fair play to them they were clinical on the day.”
Bodmin have just 12 points from their opening 14 league games, but did pick up a vital victory last time out as they saw off Holsworthy 2-1 thanks to two Callum McGhee penalties, and Minett hopes confidence will soar.
“We needed that result, he said. “We rode our luck in the game, especially first half but we were due some luck and even when we went down to 10 men we always looked dangerous on the counter.
“We were happy to get a result and hopefully we can kick on from it!”
Bodmin are third bottom and before Christmas face the two sides directly below them, games which Minnett knows the importance of.
He said: “They’re big six pointers for sure.
“I don't know much about Millbrook, although I have seen they have added some players over the last few months, so it will be interesting one for sure.
“Regarding Launceston, I'm good friends with their manager Neil Price and I know they have had some horrendous injury problems.
“We’re probably facing them at the worse time as I know they have lots of players coming back into the fold now, so it will be a tough, tough game, but played in good spirit as it always is between us.”
Such is the tight nature of the 16-team division, Bodmin are just six points behind Bude in tenth, plus with three games in-hand.
Minett added: “We have made some silly errors and have had to fight back in a lot of games. But positives are that we never give in and the boys keep fighting, so that's credit to them.
“But we just want to continue to build and improve, hopefully get a top 10 finish still and be more consistent in the second half the season.”
Minnett belies the staff around him will ensure they get there.
He said: “I'm very lucky I have a great coaching team behind me to help us keep pushing.
“Joe Munday senior as assistant has been by my side since end of last season, while Brad Agar has been working tirelessly with the goalkeepers.
“And most recently Rob Davis as first team coach has added some really passion, experience and fantastic training sessions for the lads . The whole team has brought into Rob and the others.”
However it is not all rosy at Priory Park as two key men have left, although Minnett has been busy strengthening, not that he is giving away much before Saturday’s visit from Millbrook.
He concluded: “We’ve lost a couple of players to (St) Blazey in Joe Munday and Tom Crowe, both who have been big players for Bodmin this year with Joe in attack scoring some great goals and Toma rock at the back. Both will be missed.
“But incomings wise I’ve managed to bring a few players in over the last couple of weeks, a couple of whom are likely to be involved at the weekend!”