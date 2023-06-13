BODMIN Town manager Dane Bunney has appointed former Callington Town boss Shaun Vincent as his new assistant manager.
Vincent stood down at Cally halfway through last season due to work and family commitments, but he is now back involved at Priory Park where he will be helping Bunney try and regain the glory days for the club after a couple of tough seasons.
He joins the existing management team of Bunney, Richard Haydon and Neil Mansfield.
Vincent said: “Dane has plans and visions for Bodmin that caught my eye and the role I’m undertaking suits my working life. Bodmin is a massive club and we plan on bringing success back to Priory Park.”
Bodmin have also taken their summer signings to eight so far with five more additions during the past week.
They have snapped up Liskeard Athletic central defender Sam Hill, midfielders Todd Hanrahan from Ivybridge Town and James Hamson from Launceston, and brothers Harvey and Louis Taylor.
Louis is an ex-Torpoint Athletic midfielder who has just completed three years at Cardiff University, while Harvey is a former Elburton Villa defender who has also been at university.
They join the already announced St Blazey full-back Kai Foster, and defender Sam Rutter and striker Jack Tribble from Callington Town.