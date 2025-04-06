Reporting by James Wright (Penzance AFC) and Kevin Marriott
Liskeard Athletic 3 Penzance 1
THE BLUES took a huge step towards their target of promotion to the Western League with an impressive performance and victory over Penzance at Lux Park on Saturday.
While title rivals Newquay were dropping points in a goalless draw at Sticker, the Blues followed up their midweek 6-1 win at Callington with another confident display.
Liskeard moved three points ahead of Newquay before Tuesday night’s clash with Camelford at Lux Park, and at Millbrook on Good Friday morning.
Newquay are likely to need to win all three of their remaining fixtures – away to St Day on Wednesday and Penzance on Saturday before finishing at home to Wendron on Maunday Thursday evening.
Should they achieve that, and Liskeard win their final two, it would come down to goal difference and Newquay hold an advantage of 15 over the Blues.
But it’s a tall ask for the Peppermints to win all three games and it may just be that Saturday April 5 was the day the title race turned in Liskeard’s favour.
Penzance made a very bright start at Lux Park, and had an excellent chance when home keeper Luke Gwillam had to be at his most alert to deny Curtis Smith, who had been set up by Ollie Butler.
However, Liskeard responded with a 10th minute opening goal as Max Gilbert beat Mikey Flores with a superb swivel and shot. Almost immediately Gilbert doubled his and the team’s tally with another fine finish, tucked low to the keeper’s right.
Butler saw a shot diverted wide for a corner as Penzance threatened a response. But, with some great football as the interval approached, Liskeard demonstrated why they are pushing Newquay all the way.
After a lung-busting burst down the left, Jennings smashed a shot against the far post. Matt Outtram then pushed a deflected free-kick just over the bar.
The visitors steadied themselves after the break and came close to clawing themselves back into contention when Gwillam saved well low to his right from Charlie Willis and Silas Sullivan fired just over from the follow-up.
However, the game was effectively killed on the hour when Jennings made another trademark surge down the left, beating Archie Reynolds before drilling a shot just inside the near post to make it 3-0.
Penzance refused to lie down and Charlie Young fizzed a shot just over the bar against his former club. The highlight of the game for the West Cornwall outfit arrived nine minutes from time when teenager Brook Williams, on for Butler, drilled home his first goal for the club from a tight angle.
The striker was denied a second by a fine Gwillam save, and fellow subs Sam Young and Kameron Collins also went close as the Magpies finished strongly but came up just short.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam, Elliott Crawford, Ben Collins, Matt Outtram, Scott Sanders, Matt Andrew, Will Gilbert, James Lorenz, Luke Cloke, Dan Jennings, Max Gilbert. Subs: Macauley Thorp, Cory Harvey, Curtis Damerell, Cameron Patterson, Ryan Richards.
PENZANCE: Mikey Flores, Archie Reynolds, Curtis Smith (Sam Young 60), Josh Storey, Chris Wormington, Ewan Trevains (Kameron Collins 60), Jacob Trudgeon, Ollie Butler (Brook Williams 67), Charlie Willis, Charlie Young, Silas Sullivan. Subs not used: Mark Vercesi, Will Trenoweth (gk).
Liskeard Athletic man-of-the-match: Max Gilbert.