LISKEARD Athletic's reward for beating Saltash United on Sunday is a home tie against Swindon Town in the third round qualifying of the Women's FA Cup.
Sticker entertain Frampton Rangers, while St Austell – who won a penalty shootout at Bishop's Lydeard in the last round – face a journey to play AFC Bournemeouth Community.
Plympton, who knocked out Saltash Borough, play host to Bristol Rovers.
Other interesting local ties see Marine Academy Plymouth travel to Teignmouth, while Exeter City entertain Torquay United.
All matches will take place on Sunday, October 22, with 2pm kick-offs.