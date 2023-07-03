LISKEARD Athletic have been fined a total of £300 by the Cornwall FA over the behaviour of their players, managers and supporters at the Walter C Parson Cup final against Okehampton Argyle at Pennygillam in May.
The Blues, who lost the game 4-1, had midfielder Harry Jeffery and joint manager Martin Hodge sent off by referee Bailey Walker, two players sin-binned, and received four more yellow cards, including joint manager Darren Gilbert.
They were charged by the Cornwall FA and a disciplinary panel recently heard the case and handed out the following punishments.
* Martin Hodge was charged for an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 - Improper Conduct against a Match Official - (including abusive language/behaviour). Sanction: three-match suspension and fined £50.
* Liskeard Athletic were charged for an alleged breach of FA Rule E20 - Failed to ensure directors, players, officials, employees, servants, representatives, conduct themselves in an orderly fashion whilst attending any match. Sanction – fined £150.
* Liskeard Athletic were charged for an alleged breach of FA Rule E21 - Failed to ensure spectators and/or its supporters (and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion whilst attending any match. Sanction – fined £150.
Hodge stood down as joint manager of the club at the end of the season.