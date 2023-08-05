LISKEARD Athletic midfielder Max Gilbert says the players are "buzzing" at the prospect of their FA Cup extra preliminary round trip to Bridgwater United today (3pm).
The Blues kicked off their SWPL Premier West season with a 5-2 victory over St Dennis at Lux Park on Wednesday night.
Their second-half display was particularly impressive, and they will be hoping to take that form into today's game against Step Five opposition, who have started their Western League Premier Division season with back-to-back wins, scoring 11 goals in the process.
"We are buzzing for it," he said. "We know it is going to be a massive challenge, they are a really good side playing in the league above, and it is a long journey, but we are looking forward to it.
"If we can carry on our form from pre-season and what we showed in the second half against St Dennis, with the squad and the managers we have got, I think we will give them a good game and really challenge them."
Liskeard are hoping to have centre-back Dylan Peel returning from a hamstring injury which forced him to miss the league opener.