By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
St Blazey 3 Shepton Mallet 2
ST BLAZEY lifted themselves out of the relegation zone on Saturday as they fought back from 2-1 down to earn three precious points against eighth-placed Shepton Mallet at Blaise Park.
The Green and Blacks are now a point above second from bottom Ilfracombe Town, who have played two more games than the Cornish side and lost 2-0 at Street.
Callum McGhee gave Blazey a 21st minute lead but the visitors equalised five minutes later through Charlie Bateson and swept ahead eight minutes into the second half through Matty Morris’ long-range stunner.
George Newton, who had been introduced at the start of the second half in place of Jacob Rowe, drew Blazey level in the 59th minute and another sub, Charlie Menear, grabbed the winner 11 minutes from time.
Blazey boss Mark Carter said: “I’m absolutely delighted with yesterday. Having a few weeks of stop, start football, it’s nice to be able to try and build up some momentum with a run of games.
“After the strong defensive display away at Bridgwater we now have the platform and confidence to look at the upcoming fixtures differently, looking to get something out of pretty much every upcoming fixture.
“Even though we knew Shepton Mallet was going to be a tough game, we had the belief that we could still get something from it.
“We took the lead in a tight game, with not much between the two sides. Callum McGhee finishing from close range.
“Disappointingly we couldn’t hold onto to it and gave away a soft equaliser almost immediately. That took us up to half-time without either side taking control of the game.
“Shepton Mallet then took the lead inside the second half with a long range effort, but the game was still there for the taking.
“We then made a few changes. George Newton came on up front and was a real threat, while young Charlie Menear also came on and caused problems, with both lads grabbing important goals.
What pleased me most was the lads showing character to fight back. It would have been really easy for us to give up.
“Also being able to see the game out while in front. In the past we would have ended up not taking the three points so it shows we’re learning how to see out games.”
Blazey are back at Blaise Park on Wednesday when Barnstaple are the visitors.
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore; Will Tinsley, Mark Wilson, Charlie Hambly, Tom Cavanagh, Jordan Bentley, Tom Hensman (Charlie Menear, 65), Sam Clifton (Tom Strike, 75), Jacob Rowe (George Newton, 46), Callum McGhee (Hayden Black, 80), Alfie Fothergill.
St Blazey man-of-the-match: Mark Wilson.
Elsewhere in the division on Saturday, St Austell were beaten 3-1 by play-off chasing Paulton Rovers, while Torpoint Athletic made it 23 points from 10 games since the turn of the year as they eased past bottom side Welton Rovers 3-0 in North Somerset.
The Point led 2-0 inside seven minutes as Elliott Crawford’s corner went straight in which was soon added to by a fine finish from the in-form Curtis Damerell.
Chances came and went either side of the break as home stopper Adrien Cordillet proved a tough nut to crack, but Sam Hepworth added a third as the Point moved up to 15th.