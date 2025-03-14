Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, March 15
ST BLAZEY or Ilfracombe Town will join Welton Rovers in the bottom two with the next chapter of the season set for tomorrow.
Blazey, who have nine games to go, are two points behind Town but with two fixtures in-hand.
Both have tough tasks this weekend as they face sides with designs on reaching the play-offs.
The Cornishmen welcome sixth-placed Shepton Mallet to Blaise Park, while the Devonians are on their travels to Street who are ninth.
Such is the close nature of the play-off race, just six points separate Buckland (fifth) and St Austell in 11th.
But for Blazey, who have five of their final eight games away from home, they face a crucial few days as fourth-placed Barnstaple Town arrive on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
St Austell are outsiders for the play-offs following a superb run of form, and Chris Knight’s men return to action following their recent Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final victory over Southern League Division One South play-off chasers Mousehole.
The Lillywhites stormed to a 3-1 success against the Seagulls at Porthleven and will hope to continue that momentum when they welcome seventh-placed Paulton Rovers to Poltair Park.
The Somerset side arrive five points ahead, but have played twice more.
Saltash United are three points behind St Austell but have the day off, while Torpoint Athletic will expect to make it 23 points from a possible 30 since the New Year when they visit bottom side Welton Rovers.
Rovers have picked up just three points this term and have a goal difference of minus 142, but did shock St Blazey 7-4 recently, so the Point will have to be alert.
However, the Cornishmen have seen off the likes of promotion-chasers Clevedon Town and Barnstaple in recent weeks and have been scoring goals for fun.
Western League Premier Division fixtures (3pm): Bridgwater United v Ivybridge Town, Clevedon Town v Buckland Athletic, Nailsea and Tickenham v Barnstaple Town, Oldland Abbotonians v Brixham, Portishead Town v Wellington, St Blazey v Shepton Mallet, Street v Ilfracombe Town, Welton Rovers v Torpoint Athletic.