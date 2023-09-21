THREE of the four teams tipped to be among the favourites for the South West Peninsula League Premier West title were in action last night, with 12 goals scored across the two matches played.
The most intriguing clash was at Poltair Park, where leaders St Austell met fourth-place Wendron United, and the Lillywhites came badly unstuck, losing 5-1 at home.
The hosts, without striker Adam Carter, trailed 2-0 at the break after goals from Charlie Young (16 minutes) and Sam Young (33).
The Dron then made it 3-0 through Ryan Reeve eight minutes after the break before being reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute following a red card for Joe Chapman.
St Austell pulled a goal back through Matt Searle four minutes later, but they conceded twice more before the end – through Reeve with his second after 78 minutes, and Jacob Cleverly five minutes later – to suffer only their second league defeat of the season, with both of them coming at home.
Liskeard Athletic moved into second place in the table by making it seven wins out of seven with a 6-0 triumph over Sticker at Burngullow Park.
They have now scored 37 goals across those seven matches.
Dan Jennings helped himself to a first-half hat-trick, with Ben Collins also scoring before the break.
Mike Smith then added two more after the interval to complete the emphatic scoreline.