THE first floodlit fixtures of 2025 in SWPL Premier West are upon us tonight with two huge games at both ends of the table.
Title-chasing Liskeard Athletic, two points behind leaders Newquay with both sides having four games remaining, make the short trip over to top-four hopefuls Callington Town (7.30pm).
Cally, who are seven points behind fourth-placed Penzance with four games in-hand, start a hectic schedule of seven games in 24 days after a narrow 1-0 loss at Newquay on Saturday.
At the Ginsters Marsh they are a real force and will fancy their chances of upsetting the apple cart.
For Liskeard boss Darren Gilbert, who is set to welcome back Max Gilbert, Luke Cloke, Jarrad Woods and Cam Patterson to the squad that edged past Camelford on Saturday, he knows that a win will take them top of the tree and put the pressure on Newquay who also face some tricky fixtures in the coming weeks.
Liskeard have further home matches to come against Penzance on Saturday and Camelford next Tuesday night, before a derby date at Millbrook on Good Friday (11am).
Newquay end their campaign on Thursday, April 17 when they welcome Wendron United and the Peppermints also have an awkward run-in with three successive away games.
They resume at Sticker on Saturday before a trip to out of form St Day next Wednesday night and a visit to Penzance on Saturday, April 12.
Come through those with nine points then a promotion party could be on the cards against Wendron.
Dobwalls’ 5-3 defeat at Sticker recently means they are on the fringes of the title race, but of most importance is getting enough wins from their final six games to cement third.
They visit Millbrook later (7.30pm) for a South East Cornwall derby with the home side knowing one more should guarantee Step Six football again next term.
Back-to-back victories over Bude Town in the space of a week means Rohan Brown’s side have moved six points clear of bottom side Launceston and level on points with Bodmin and St Day.
Bude in 12th are also within a point.
But Dobwalls are a well-rounded outfit on their travels and won 1-0 at Newquay back in February, which was also the same scoreline they beat Truro City Reserves by on Saturday thanks to Dan Tate’s goal.