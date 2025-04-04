Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, April 5
ST BLAZEY have a two-point cushion over Ilfracombe Town in the race to avoid relegation from the Western League Premier Division ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with leaders Portishead Town.
The Bristolians arrive in Cornwall knowing nine points from their final four games will secure promotion, but for Blazey, who drew 1-1 at Oldland Abbotonians last weekend, results are also imperative.
To make matters more interesting, Portishead’s nearest challengers Clevedon Town, who were beaten at Blazey recently, are at Ilfracombe for another huge game at both ends of the table.
For Blazey, who have just one of their final four games at Blaise Park, more winnable games are on their way, but if they can pull off a shock then it’ll relieve the pressure.
Although in-form Torpoint Athletic have the afternoon off before next weekend’s home clash with Brislington, both Saltash United and St Austell are in action.
Both were beaten last weekend – the Ashes by Clevedon and the Lillywhites by play-off chasing Shepton Mallet – but will fancy their chances of reward.
Fifteenth-placed Saltash make the short trip by their standards up to Wellington who moved above them in midweek thanks to a 3-2 success over Street, while St Austell – 13th and six points off 10th – welcome Oldland who are only ahead of them on goal difference.
Fixtures (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Street, Brislington v Bridgwater United, Ilfracombe Town v Clevedon Town, Nailsea and Tickenham v Ivybridge Town, Shepton Mallet v Buckland Athletic, St Austell v Oldland Abbotonians, St Blazey v Portishead Town, Wellington v Saltash United, Welton Rovers v Brixham.