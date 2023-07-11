A CROWD of over 500 people braved heavy rain to watch Championship side Huddersfield Town open their tour with a convincing 9-0 victory over Bodmin Town at Priory Park last night.
Huddersfield also had a goal disallowed for offside and hit the woodwork, while home goalkeeper Ryan Rickard pulled off a series of excellent saves, in particular from David Kasumu just after half-time.
But there were plenty of positives to take for Bodmin manager Dane Bunney against a side who play eight steps above them in the football pyramid.
The Terriers took the lead after eight minutes through Josh Koroma, before he set up Tyreece Simpson for number two five minutes later.
Further goals followed before the break for left-back Josh Ruffels with an Exocet 20-yard shot into the top corner, and a penalty by Koroma again, to make it 4-0 at the interval.
Bodmin managed their only shot of the half after 12 minutes with a long-range effort from Jordan Ewing which flew over the crossbar.
Matters were much tighter in the first part of the second half, with Kian Harratt making it 5-0 after 51 minutes, before three goals in as many minutes, starting in the 73rd minute – from Harratt, Kyle Hudlin and Pat Jones – made it 8-0, and Jones completed the scoring in the 87th minute.