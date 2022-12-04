Liskeard Athletic Women put up a battling display but were outclassed by Oxford United in their Vitality Women’s FA Cup second-round tie, going down 13-0 at Lux Park this afternoon.
It was always going to be a tough task against the two-leagues-higher visitors, and so it proved in front of a very good crowd of 128.
The Blues kept the U’s out until the 16th minute, but three goals in the space of three minutes leading up to the break broke Liskeard’s resistance.
They trailed 6-0 at the interval, and the fear was they would tire against their impressive opponents, but they kept working hard until the very end and only conceded another seven goals.
