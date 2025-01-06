By Gareth Davies
TRURO City’s win over Hornchurch was due in no small part to the Tinners adapting to the ‘atrocious’ conditions the game was played in, according to their boss John Askey.
Driving rain, freezing temperatures and strong easterly winds hit the Truro City Stadium meaning free-flowing football was at a premium throughout for this, the side’s first home game of 2025.
Hornchurch, playing against City for the first time since 2013, were indebted to custodian Mason Terry, who made a string of fine saves before Billy Palfrey fired Truro ahead with eight minutes left.
But as is the norm with City, there was late injury time drama as Darren McQueen equalised for the Urchins, only for substitute Andrew Neal to secure the Tinners a 2-1 win.
“I thought that if anyone was going to win the game it would be ourselves,” Askey said. “We missed one or two chances and the conditions were atrocious, although I thought we played them better.
“It would have been really disappointing not to have won the game, especially being one up with a few minutes to go. Again, the players never fail to surprise us as they keep coming up with these late winners.
“Full credit to them as it was a tremendous effort although we had already won the game before Hornchurch equalised. They shouldn’t have got into our half of the pitch, we’ve allowed a couple of crosses to come in, then it was a mistake.
“However, I don’t think you can judge anyone in those conditions because they were horrendous conditions to play football in.”
“Our lads who normally go to the supporters (after the game) just gave them a wave and ran off because they were absolutely freezing. So anybody who stayed to watch the full 95 minutes, you are true supporters to withstand those conditions.”