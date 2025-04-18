TRURO City manager John Askey has praised the fighting spirit of his side ahead of their crunch National League South clash with Torquay United today (3pm).
With just three games left in the season, it’s a crucial Good Friday for the division’s leading lights.
Truro, who are currently top of the table, entertain fourth-placed Torquay, while second meets third as Worthing entertain Eastbourne Borough.
Just three points separate the four clubs as they aim for the one automatic promotion place on offer to the champions.
Askey, who took charge of the Tinners last summer following Paul Wotton’s departure to Torquay, knows the importance of this latest encounter.
“It’s exciting, this is what you want to be involved in and, hopefully, we can see the job through,” he said. “That said, nobody is getting carried away, there’s still a lot of hard work to be done.”
Under Askey’s stewardship, City have enjoyed quite the season, securing 24 wins, 11 draws and eight defeats to sit top of the pile on 83 points.
Never before has a side from Cornwall reached the fifth tier of English football - and he says that means there is little pressure on him and his players ahead of what should be quite the tussle at the Truro City Stadium.
“It’s a game that Torquay have got to win,” he added. “Both teams are obviously trying to achieve something this season. I don’t think there’s been any real pressure on ourselves, it’s tough when you’re at a club like Torquay because expectations are so high.
“Where, for ourselves, it’s been a bit of an exciting ride really, so hopefully we can continue. If we don’t, then we’ll still enjoy it there.”
With many predicting City to struggle this season, Askey has highlighted the efforts of his players through a demanding campaign.
“The players, week in, week out, have given everything,” he said. “I don’t say this lightly, but you won’t get a better group of players. They have had to put up with a lot, but week in, week out they really fight and that’s why we are where we are. If you do that, it just shows where it can take you.”