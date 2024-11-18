By Gareth Davies
Boss John Askey was left frustrated with the decision to chalk off Connor Riley-Lowe’s effort in Truro City’s 1-0 FA Trophy defeat against Torquay Unitedon Saturday.
The Tinners chief labelled the officials’ decision as ‘bizarre’, with referee Lewis Sandoe signalling for a goal and assistant James Long not flagging. However under pressure from home stopper James Hamon, the two officials converged anddecided onoffside.
In a game that City made all the running in, Dan Hayfield fired a free-kick into the top corner for the game’s only goalseven minutes after the break.
Askey said: “(The referee) said that there were two players in an offside position, blocking the ‘keeper’s view, when Connor shot, that was his excuse. He actually gave the goal, but went over to the linesman and because we haven’t got anything like VAR, I don’t know what the consultation was about.
“The ball has gone into the top corner and the goalkeeper has got no chance of saving it so the decision is bizarre.
“I know Torquay have had one or two dodgy decisions go against them in the last few weeks, so do referees talk and try and even themselves up? But we have had loads of dodgy decisions go against us, but you have to get on with it.
“I was pleased with how we played and I thought we dominated the majority of the 90 minutes, but we just didn’t take our chances.”
Askey said that in the long run, for his side who currently occupy second in the National League South standings, this loss may be viewed as ‘a blessing in disguise’.
“We will be judged on our league finish even though it is nice to have a run in any cup, if you can get to the final,” the 60-year-old added.