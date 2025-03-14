JOHN Askey believes Truro City have a ‘great chance’ of securing automatic promotion to the National League as they continue their impressive campaign.
Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Chippenham Town - courtesy of Tyler Harvey’s brace and another from Luke Jephcott - extended City’s unbeaten run to that of ten games, leaving them just a point behind leaders Worthing with just eight games of the season left to play.
Askey - who took charge of the Cornish club last summer following Paul Wotton’s decision to move to National League South rivals, Torquay United - is confident his side has what it takes to seize the opportunity and take the next step up the footballing ladder.
With momentum building and promotion within reach, Askey is urging his players to embrace the challenge and finish the season strong.
“It couldn’t be going any better,” he said. “We’re just hoping now that we can carry this run on. If we do, then we’ve got a great chance of getting automatic promotion.”
It’s all a far cry from last season where Truro were not only playing their fixtures out of the county, but also ended up finishing the campaign 16th in the standings.
“At the start of the season I think we were amongst the favourites to go down,” added Askey. “But, as the season has gone on, we’ve just got better and better.
“This last 10 games we’ve just gone on this run and it’s got us into second position, just a point behind the leaders and it’s all to play for now, so it’s getting really exciting.
“We’ve just got to keep it going now. Hopefully, we’re creating a lot of interest in Cornwall. We’ve got three home games to go and we’re just trying to get as many people there to come down and watch us, because obviously the support will be vital and can make a big difference.”