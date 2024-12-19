HIGH-FLYING Truro City have tonight confirmed that manager John Askey has signed a new multi-year contract.
Askey became City boss back in June and with the Tinners moving back to the Duchy after close to four years in exile, the side have started 2024-25 in fine fashion.
They currently occupy a play-off berth in National League South, with Askey recreating the success he enjoyed in Step One and Step Two, with Macclesfield and York City respectively.
After guiding the Silkmen back into the Football League seven years ago, Askey then went onto manager EFL sides Port Vale and Shrewsbury Town.
Prior to taking the Truro City Stadium hotseat and replacing Paul Wotton, who joined divisional rivals Torquay United earlier this year, the 60-year-old spent time managing Hartlepool United.
“Things have gone really well and I’m enjoying it,” said Askey, after inking fresh terms. “Luckily enough, the board came to me and asked if I would like to stay a little longer and I have obviously said ‘yes’.
“I hope we can continue to keep building as Truro have a project and back in the summer, I liked what I saw. This has been a new experience as I hadn’t managed in this league before, but it is working out well at the moment. However, you are always guarded as it is only half way through the season.
“Our first priority was to stay up and if we can get another 10 points, then we can secure our position in the league. But we are doing well and if we could get into the play-offs, it would be a remarkable first season for myself.”
Meanwhile, Eric Perez, Truro City’s executive chairman, hailed Askey’s impact on a magnificent first half of the campaign.
“John has been the key to our success,” he added. “We have the perfect storm at the moment of real togetherness, unity and everyone playing for each other.
“We have had great support this season from Cornwall and Truro, we’re the third highest average attendance in the division, so it’s only up from here and I feel confident now that we have secured John’s services further.”