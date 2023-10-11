THE draw for the last 16 of the Ward Williams Cornwall Senior Cup has thrown up some intriguing ties.
Arguably the most fascinating match-up sees Western League Premier Division side Saltash United travel to South West Peninsula League leaders St Austell, who have last season's Ashes top scorer Adam Carter in their ranks.
Dobwalls have been handed a tough home draw against Western League promotion chasers Helston Athletic, while Falmouth Town play Torpoint Athletic in an attractive all-Western League clash.
Unbeaten Liskeard Athletic entertain Launceston, while Camelford play host to one-league-higher St Blazey.
There is an all west Cornwall match, with Penzance hosting Mullion, while Bodmin Town will entertain fellow SWPL Premier West side Bude Town.
The other tie sees Truro City Reserves at home to Newquay.
Full draw: Dobwalls v Helston Athletic, Bodmin Town v Bude Town , St Austell v Saltash United, Falmouth Town v Torpoint Athletic, Penzance v Mullion, Truro City Reserves v Newquay, Liskeard Athletic v Launceston, Camelford v St Blazey. Ties to be played on Wednesday, November 8.