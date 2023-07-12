SALTASH United made it four pre-season games unbeaten so far with a 3-0 victory over Sticker at Waterways Stadium last night.
It was a tight first half which remained goalless, but the Ashes pulled clear in the second period to demonstrate their one-league-high status.
They scored three great goals - through Tylor-Love Holmes (54 mins), Jordan Ewing (62) and an overhead kick from 17-year-old Will Larson (80).
Sixteen-year-old left-back Ethan Wright also caught the eye, hitting the bar early in the first half, while Kieran O'Melia had two goals disallowed for offside.
Saltash are back in action on Saturday when they entertain Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police (4pm), with the match preceded by their second team playing Lakeside Athletic Seconds (12.30pm).
Liskeard Athletic played their second game in a very busy week last night, losing 2-0 at home to West Bromwich Albion Under-23s, with both goals coming in the first half.
They are in action again tonight when they entertain Western League Premier Division side Falmouth Town (7.30pm).